Warm Springs man arrested in shooting of teen

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 46-year-old Warm Springs man was arrested Thursday evening on reckless endangering and assault charges in the shooting of a 17-year-old, Police Chief Bill Elliott said Friday.

Warm Springs Tribal Police Department officers responded early Wednesday morning to a report of a shooting near a residential area of Warm Springs, Elliott said.

Officers and medics found the 17-year-old male had been shot. He was taken to St. Charles Madras, “and thankfully, the wounds were not-life-threatening,” Elliott said in a news release. “After surgery and a brief hospital stay, the victim was released.”

Elliott said tribal police detectives were able to quickly develop a person of interest in the case, and a man was arrested, charged with violations of tribal law. He was taken to the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility (NORCOR) in The Dalles.

The tribal police are working with the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office to remand the case for federal prosecution, Elliott said.