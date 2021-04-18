Warm Springs man struck, killed on Hwy. 101 in apparent hit-and-run

Warm Springs

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 23-year-old Warm Springs man was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Tillamook County late Saturday night, Oregon State Police said, and they are looking for the driver of a pickup who left the scene.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly before midnight to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on the highway, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a pedestrian, Quinten Hoptowit, was laying in the roadway when he was struck by a northbound vehicle, Fox said.

The vehicle was described as a crew-cab pickup, dark in color, with a short box, open bed and inoperative passenger-side taillight.

OSP asked anyone with information about the crash or the described vehicle to contact the agency’s Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or text *OSP and leave information for Trooper Jace Huseby, Case No. SP21-100770.