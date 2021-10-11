The Museum at Warm Springs kicks off year-end fundraising campaign

Warm Springs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Museum at Warm Springs kicked off its 2021 year-end fundraising campaign Monday. Designed and built to Smithsonian Institution standards in 1993, The Museum at Warm Springs is a very special place of cultural and historical importance to the Warm Springs people.

The Museum’s 2021 successes included:

Two exhibitions: “Sacred Reflections: The Art of Umatilla Artist Ellen Taylor” (April 8–May 29) and “Into the Fray: Native American Wild-Land Firefighters of Warm Springs and Beyond” (June 24–September 25).

The Museum partnered with AdPro, a Native American woman-owned graphic design and advertising firm in Huntington Beach, California to rebrand the Museum with a new logo.

A June membership campaign in honor of ancestor Kenneth Smith quadrupled the Museum’s membership, and met a $25,000 match from The Roundhouse Foundation. A Corporate Membership program was launched.

The Museum built stronger relationships with special individuals, including Ronni Lacroute, and with several new partner organizations throughout the state. The Museum held important discussions and collaborated with the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, Oregon Historical Society, The High Desert Museum, and the Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Program.

In 2021, the Museum has received $633,760 in foundation and other grants.

On November 2, the Museum will open a new exhibition, the “28th Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit.”

“We feel great pride in what we do at The Museum and are honored to make our home here at Warm Springs with our strong family and community ties,” said Museum Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Navajo). “The Museum at Warm Springs is an important Oregon cultural treasure. We humbly ask you to support us with a year-end contribution so we can continue organizing high-caliber exhibitions, workshops and an array of public programs and events for all to enjoy.”

Give to the Year-End Campaign

Visit https://museumatwarmsprings.org/ or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2021 to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are re-directed to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/. Phone: (541) 553-3331.

Museum Health and Safety Protocols During the Continuing Covid-19 Pandemic

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council requires all visitors and staff to wear masks while in the Museum. Other health and safety procedures are in place, which include allowing only a certain number of visitors in the Museum at a time and temperature checks at the entrance. All protocols are designed to keep the public and staff safe during the ongoing pandemic.