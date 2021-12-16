Visit Central Oregon’s $25K gift to provide Museum at Warm Springs with new Hwy. 26 signs

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A generous $25,000 gift from Visit Central Oregon will provide the Museum at Warm Springs with new signs on Highway 26, the major east-west highway that runs through the town of Warm Springs. The signs, which will feature the Museum’s new logo, will draw attention to east and west bound travelers and encourage them to visit the Museum, officials said Thursday.

“We are thrilled about this gift from Visit Central Oregon, which will enable us to step up our marketing efforts and bring more visitors to the Museum,” says Museum Executive Director Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Navajo). “Look for the new signs soon!”

"Central Oregon is fortunate to be the home of such rich cultural heritage, including The Museum at Warm Springs,” says Julia Theisen, president and CEO, Visit Central Oregon. “We appreciate this opportunity to support the Museum's new signage, designed to enhance their visibility to the countless vehicles that pass by their location on a daily basis. The signage will create an opportunity for more visitors to experience the Museum as they travel to and from Central Oregon."

Give to the Museum’s Year-End Campaign by December 31

Visit https://museumatwarmsprings.org/ or mail your contribution postmarked by December 31, 2021 to The Museum at Warm Springs, P.O. Box 909, Warm Springs OR 97761. Consider a matching gift to one of The Museum’s partners, the Oregon Cultural Trust. A gift to the Trust (up to $500 for individuals, $1,000 for couples filing jointly, and $2,500 for class-C corporations) is a tax credit, a dollar-for-dollar reduction for any Oregon taxes owed. Double the impact on Oregon culture; tax dollars that are re-directed to the Trust support Oregon culture. The Oregon Cultural Trust is a generous supporter of The Museum at Warm Springs.

About The Museum at Warm Springs

The Museum at Warm Springs opened its doors to the public on March 14, 1993. Built to Smithsonian Institution professional standards, The Museum’s mission is to preserve, advance and share the traditions, cultural and artistic heritage of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Oregon. Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Museum is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Admission: Museum Members (free), Adults ($7), Senior Citizens over 60 ($6), Students 13-18 with student body card ($4.50), Children 5-12 ($3.50) and Children 4 and younger (free). For more information, visit https://www.museumatwarmsprings.org/. Phone: (541) 553-3331.

Museum Health and Safety Protocols During the Continuing Covid-19 Pandemic

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council requires all visitors and staff to wear masks while in the Museum. Other health and safety procedures are in place, which include allowing only a certain number of visitors in the Museum at a time and temperature checks at the entrance. All protocols are designed to keep the public and staff safe during the ongoing pandemic.