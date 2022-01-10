Warm Springs K8 Academy closed this week amid rising COVID-19 cases in community

Decision 'not made lightly,' superintendent says

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Rising COVID-19 case counts in Warm Springs prompted Jefferson County School District 509J to close the Warm Springs K8 Academy for all of this week, a decision made in partnership with the confederated tribes, their tribal council and a COVID-19 task force.

Jefferson County schools Superintendent Jay Mathisen announced the decision Friday in a message to families and the community:

"Dear 509J Community,

In partnership with Warm Springs, 509J has deferred to Tribal Council and their COVID-19 taskforce for protocols to protect individuals against COVID-19 throughout the pandemic on tribal lands. In alliance with the Warm Springs COVID-19 Task Force’s recommendation, there will be no school for students attending the K-8 Academy next week starting on Monday, January 10 through Friday, January 14.

The decision to close the school down was not made lightly. Current numbers of COVID-related absences for students and staff are not driving this decision. We are making this decision to be good partners with the Tribes while they take precautionary measures to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant as case counts increase across the Warm Springs community.

We appreciate your patience as we navigate these difficult times in our community. We will be providing an update on Monday regarding the possibility of student services such as student work and meals.

509J Superintendent Jay Mathisen"

An update was posted to the school's Facebook page on Monday:

Free breakfast and lunch will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years. Child must be present to receive meals. If child is not present, an integrity letter will be provided to the adult picking up the meals to fill out. Meals will be served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area.

Here is the schedule for picking up meals this week, Monday: 9:00am-10:30am Tuesday-Friday: 9:00am-11:00am