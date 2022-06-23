Disaster response organization Team Rubicon to assist Warm Springs tribes with fire mitigation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the last several years, several wildfires have affected the Warm Springs community. In June of 2021, the S-503 fire destroyed approximately 7,000 acres. With wildfire season coming, it is essential to do what can be done to reduce the damage caused during a wildfire event.

The Emergency Manager of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has requested Team Rubicon perform fuel reduction, create defensible space, and clean up select areas on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. Warm Springs is the largest reservation in Oregon and the home of the Warm Springs, Wasco, and Paiute Native American Tribes.

Team Rubicon is committed to supporting the Warm Springs community in their efforts to reduce the impact of wildland fire that historically sweeps through the reservation every year. We will bring a workforce, skills, and equipment to assist their efforts.

By improving natural firebreaks or creating new ones, reducing fuel loads, and building defensible spaces around properties, Team Rubicon and Warm Springs hope to minimize the impact of these fires, save homes, and possibly save lives.

Team Rubicon is proud to be a partner with the Warm Springs community in this important endeavor. We will be operational from June 24th through June 27th.



About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans, first responders, and kick-ass civilians by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 160,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,000 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas. Still, it has also expanded its scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.