Deschutes County planners propose expanded zoning to better protect mule deer habitat

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the human footprint increasing across Deschutes County, some animals' habitats are being threatened, including mule deer, a county planner said Tuesday.

Among the most common species are mule deer, which county Senior Planner Tanya Saltzman said are "declining at a relatively rapid rate."

According to Saltzman, the county's current Wildlife Area Combining Zone hasn't been updated since the 90's. In collaboration with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a study conducted last year has identified land uses that adversely affect wildlife.

To combat the issue of what ODFW calls "high human use and disturbance," Saltzman said they want the county to limit or prohibit certain uses, to protect mule deer winter range habitat.

Currently, Saltzman says they are evaluating zoning codes and updating the comprehensive plan to expand the borders for designated mule deer habitat.

A pilot project outlining proposed revised zoning for mule deer winter range will be presented to county commissioners in July. More information is available here: https://www.deschutes.org/cd/page/wildlife-inventory-update

