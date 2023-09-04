Fall brings big-game breeding, migration season; Deschutes National Forest has tips on avoiding conflicts in the woods

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fall is the start of the rutting (breeding) season for big game, as well as migration season. Animals may become more aggressive and bolder, so the Deschutes National Forest is offering these reminders:

• Always observe wildlife from a distance

• Avoid conflicts by keeping pets on leash and do not allow them to bark at, lunge at or chase wildlife

• If an animal is carefully watching you and appears jumpy when you move, you are too close

• Fall is also the start of migration season, when big game move from summer habitat to winter habitat. Expect to see animals on the move

• Watch for wildlife while driving especially near dawn and dusk