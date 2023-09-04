Skip to Content
Wildlife

Fall brings big-game breeding, migration season; Deschutes National Forest has tips on avoiding conflicts in the woods

Deschutes National Forest
By
Published 4:45 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fall is the start of the rutting (breeding) season for big game, as well as migration season. Animals may become more aggressive and bolder, so the Deschutes National Forest is offering these reminders:

• Always observe wildlife from a distance 📷
• Avoid conflicts by keeping pets 🐕 on leash and do not allow them to bark at, lunge at or chase wildlife
• If an animal is carefully watching you and appears jumpy when you move, you are too close
• Fall is also the start of migration season, when big game 🦌 move from summer habitat to winter ❄️ habitat. Expect to see animals on the move
• Watch for wildlife while driving 🚙 especially near dawn and dusk

Article Topic Follows: Wildlife

Jump to comments ↓

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content