Biden administration developing plan to require almost all foreign visitors to be vaccinated

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The Biden administration is developing a plan to mandate vaccinations for almost all foreign visitors to the US, a White House official confirms to CNN, though some exceptions are expected.

Officials are still in the early phases of developing the plan and an announcement is not imminent. There is no imminent change to the current travel restrictions in place because of the highly contagious Delta variant currently circulating around the world, an official cautioned.

But officials from multiple agencies across the federal government have been constantly evaluating the current travel restrictions and are developing a plan for lifting them when the time eventually comes. According to the White House official, this includes requiring all foreign nationals traveling to the US from all countries to be fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions, though a final plan has not been determined.

Administration officials came close to lifting some travel restrictions to the US earlier this year, but reversed course after the Delta variant gained a strong foothold in the US, according to multple officials. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the Delta variant now accounts for more than 90% of coronavirus circulating in the US.

