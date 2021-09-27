Justice Department agrees to drop release restrictions for Reagan shooter John Hinckley Jr.

CNN - US Politics

By Marshall Cohen

The Justice Department reached a deal with John Hinckley Jr., who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981, to free him from the strict conditions of release that he’s been living with for several years.

Hinckley was released from a mental hospital in 2016 and has lived in Williamsburg, Virginia, with his mother. The deal would grant him “unconditional release,” without restrictions on his movements or Internet activity, and would go into effect in June, his lawyer said during a court hearing on Monday.

The judge still needs to approve the deal. The hearing is still underway in DC District Court.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

