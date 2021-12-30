CNN to air ‘Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later’ marking 1-year anniversary of insurrection

By Devan Cole, CNN

Several lawmakers and members of the law enforcement community tasked with protecting the US Capitol will mark the one-year anniversary of the deadly insurrection there next month during a live event hosted by CNN, the network announced Thursday.

“Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” will air on January 6, 2022, exactly one year after the riot, “honoring the heroes who protected our democracy in the face of an insurrection,” according to a release.

The two-hour conversation will include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, and nine other House members: Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, Jason Crow of Colorado, Veronica Escobar of Texas, Ruben Gallego of Arizona, Dan Kildee of Michigan and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania.

Several members of the House select committee investigating the insurrection will also mark the anniversary, with Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, attending, as well as Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland.

In addition to the lawmakers, some officers who fought to protect the Capitol against the pro-Donald Trump mob will also be at the event, including US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn and Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, and DC Metropolitan Police Officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.

The event will be hosted by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper and will be held in the Capitol’s National Statuary Hall, one of the areas rioters accessed earlier this year after they temporarily overcame law enforcement officers and stormed the iconic building.

The insurrection, which began as members of Congress worked to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election, commanded the nation’s attention as violent scenes of rioters attacking officers and destroying parts of the Capitol were broadcast live across the country. The ensuing chaos led to the deaths of multiple people the day of the attack or shortly thereafter, while several officers who responded to the Capitol during the attack later died by suicide.

More than 700 people have been charged by the Justice Department in connection with the Capitol riot.

