Rep. Mo Brooks says he’s willing to testify in public as Jan. 6 committee prepares to reissue him a subpoena

By Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer, CNN

Rep. Mo Brooks — one of the Republican lawmakers facing calls from the January 6 committee to testify about his interactions with former President Donald Trump — said Wednesday that he is willing to testify but only in public.

“My basic requirement is it be in public so the public can see it — so they don’t get bits and pieces dribbled out,” the Alabama Republican said. He also said he’d testify only about matters related to January 6, 2021, and wants to see copies of any documents beforehand that the panel may ask him about.

Even though the House select committee announced subpoenas for Brooks and four other Republicans last month, he had yet to be served with one because he had been campaigning for the GOP Senate nomination in Alabama. Brooks lost in a runoff Tuesday night.

Committee Chair Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told CNN that the panel has “redone his subpoena” and “he’s the only member we hadn’t been able to serve.”

“So we are in the process of either redoing it or it’s out the door already,” Thompson said Wednesday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.