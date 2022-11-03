First on CNN: January 6 committee interviews more Secret Service witnesses, including head of Pence’s detail

By Jamie Gangel, Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer and Whitney Wild, CNN

The House January 6 committee’s focus on US Secret Service witnesses is intensifying, as the panel has conducted two additional interviews over the last two days, including one with the onetime head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s security detail, multiple sources told CNN.

The committee is also expected to interview at least another half dozen Secret Service witnesses in the coming weeks, including current and former officials and agents, the sources said.

On Thursday, the panel heard from the former head of Pence’s security detail, Tim Giebels, according to a source familiar with the matter, underscoring the committee’s continued interest in learning more about what the Secret Service knew about threats to the then-vice president ahead of the US Capitol attack.

The committee also interviewed John Gutsmiedl, a former Secret Service agent, on Wednesday, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Gutsmiedl served as the assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service’s Presidential Protection Division before retiring in July 2021, overseeing one of the teams responsible for protecting then-President Donald Trump on the day of the January 6, 2021, attack.

CNN reported on Monday that the panel spoke with current USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, who provided the committee with details related to how the Secret Service responded to public testimony by former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson earlier this summer, according to a source familiar with the panel’s line of questioning.

Together, the flurry of interviews this week, including two that have not been previously reported, shows how the panel is ratcheting up its push to secure testimony from an expanding list of current and former Secret Service agents and officials during its closing months.

