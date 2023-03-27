Trump hush money probe ends day without voting after appearance from ex-National Enquirer publisher David Pecker

By Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump‘s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star adjourned Monday without taking a vote on whether to indict Trump, a source familiar with the proceeding told CNN.

The grand jury is next scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

On Monday, it heard from David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer.

Pecker, the former chairman of American Media Inc., which publishes the Enquirer, was also seen by CNN producers entering the building around 2 p.m. ET, when the grand jury started, and leaving the building around 3:30 p.m. ET.

Pecker was a central player in the hush money payment scheme. He took on a new role as executive adviser in August 2020 after he and AMI came under campaign finance scrutiny. AMI signed a non-prosecution agreement with prosecutors.

CNN reported in January that Pecker had met with prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney’s office as part of the probe.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.