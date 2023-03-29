NY grand jury investigating Trump will break for most of April, source says

By Lauren del Valle and Jeremy Herb, CNN

The Manhattan grand jury hearing the hush money case involving former President Donald Trump is currently scheduled to break after April 5 and restart later in the month, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It is not immediately clear whether the grand jury will hear the Trump case again before April 5.

If the grand jury does not hear the case again for several weeks, it will pause what had been a wave of anticipation that a former president could be indicted for the first time in American history. Trump himself incorrectly predicted he would be arrested last week amid news reports about security preparations being made in the event of an indictment.

Grand jury proceedings are secret and subject to change.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s investigation into Trump had appeared to be nearing a conclusion earlier this month after the former president was invited to testify before the grand jury.

Since then, two more witnesses have testified, including lawyer Robert Costello, who appeared on Trump’s behalf. On Monday, the grand jury heard testimony from David Pecker, the former chairman of the publisher of the National Enquirer who played a key role in the hush money payment.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office has been investigating Trump over the reimbursement of a hush money payment Trump’s then-lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election for her silence about an alleged affair a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair.

The New York case is one of several investigations that could pose legal troubles for Trump. In Washington, special counsel Jack Smith is investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and the handling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. And in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

A spokeswoman for Bragg’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.