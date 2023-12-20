Trump asks Supreme Court to reject special counsel and stay out of immunity dispute for now
(CNN) — Donald Trump opposes the special counsel’s request for the Supreme Court to decide right now whether he has any immunity from federal prosecution for alleged crimes he committed while in office, lawyers for the former president told the justices in court papers Wednesday.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
