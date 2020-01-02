Skip to Content
Wright takes over late, Colorado beats No. 4 Oregon 74-65

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- McKinley Wright IV scored 11 of his 21 points in the final 5 minutes, and Colorado beat another ranked team, taking down No. 4 Oregon 74-65 Thursday night.

Tyler Bey added 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Buffaloes improved to 9-0 all-time against the Ducks in Boulder. Colorado also moved to 2-1 against ranked teams this season.

The Buffaloes are 19-32 under coach Tad Boyle versus teams in the AP Top 25 since he took over in 2010-11.

The Ducks had their five-game winning streak halted on a night when they struggled at times to run their offense.

The Associated Press

