Ionescu has 21 as No. 2 Oregon women rout Colorado 104-46

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu had 21 points and seven assists to become the 12th woman in NCAA history to reach 900 career assists, and No. 2 Oregon handed Colorado its first loss of the season Friday night with a 104-46 victory.

The Ducks earned their fifth straight win. Oregon's lone loss was to No. 8 Louisville at the Paradise Jam on Nov. 30.

The Buffaloes opened their Pac-12 slate with an 80-70 victory at Utah on Sunday. Colorado was one of just nine undefeated Div. I teams going into the game.

The Buffaloes were led by Jaylyn Sherrod and Aubrey Knight with nine points apiece.