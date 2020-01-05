Dragic leads Heat by Blazers in Whiteside’s return, 122-111

Sports

MIAMI (AP) -- Goran Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists and the Miami Heat never trailed in a 122-111 victory on Sunday over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting for Miami. The Heat improved to 17-1 at home and 10-0 after a loss.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 12 assists.

Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside was booed almost every time he touched the ball. He had 21 points and 18 rebounds for Portland.