Ionescu leads No. 2 Oregon to 88-51 rout of Utah

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists on Sunday to help No. 2 Oregon rout Utah 88-51.

Ruthy Hebard had the 46th double-double of her career with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Minyon Moore added 15 points as the Ducks (12-1, 2-0) never trailed in handing Utah (7-7, 0-3) its worst Pac-12 defeat, in its ninth year in the conference.

Lola Pendande had 12 points to lead the Utes, who were coming off a 29-point defeat at Oregon State and suffered their worst loss by margin since a 42-point loss to Western Kentucky in 1993.