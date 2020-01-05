Oregon State turns up pressure, rallies past Colorado 76-68

Sports

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) -- Ethan Thompson scored 24 points, Tres Tinkle hit a go-ahead layup with 2:25 remaining and Oregon State rallied from 12 down in the second half to stun Colorado 76-68 on Sunday night.

Trailing 53-41 with 13:21 left, the Beavers turned up the pressure to win their second straight in Boulder. They forced the Buffaloes into mistake after mistake and bad shot after bad shot down the stretch.

Tyler Bey had 20 points for Colorado. McKinley Wright IV added 14 points and 10 assists.