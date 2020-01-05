Skip to Content
Pivec’s big game lifts No. 3 Oregon St. over Colorado 72-60

Oregon-State-Beavers-logo_3797238_ver1.0-3

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Mikayla Pivec had 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists on Sunday to lead No. 3 Oregon State to a 72-60 victory over Colorado.

The Buffaloes, who were coming off Friday’s 104-46 loss at No. 2 Oregon, stayed within striking distance of Oregon State until midway through the fourth quarter.

Colorado, which trailed by 10 points at halftime, closed to 50-46 after three quarters. Pivec scored six points during an 11-4 to open the fourth quarter and that help extend the program’s longest winning streak to 14 games.

Peanut Tuitele led the Buffaloes with 15 points.

The Associated Press

