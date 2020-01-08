Oregon State football coach gets 3-year extension

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith has received a three-year contract extension that would keep him with the Beavers through the 2025 season.

Smith originally signed a five-year deal when he became coach of the Beavers prior to the 2018 season.

The Beavers went 5-7 overall this season and 4-5 in the Pac-12, finishing in a three-way tie for second place in the league's North Division. The team improved by three wins over the previous season.