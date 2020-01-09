Martin scores 24, Arizona State holds off Oregon State 82-76

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Remy Martin scored 24 points to lead Arizona State to an 82-76 victory over Oregon State Thursday night.

The Sun Devils took their biggest lead at 62-45 on Martin’s jumper with 9:34 remaining. Oregon State responded with a 9-2 run to get back in the game, and Tres Tinkle’s four-point play cut the lead to 74-67 with 2:28 left.

The Beavers made things interesting down the stretch and closed to 80-76 on two free throws from Ethan Thompson with 16.2 seconds left, but they would not get closer.

Tinkle scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and Thompson also scored 22.