Richardson helps No. 9 Oregon outlast No. 24 Arizona in OT

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Will Richardson scored seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime Thursday night as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona 74-73.

Oregon rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson's jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Richardson led the Ducks with 21 points while Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Nico Mannion led Arizona with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Nnaji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.