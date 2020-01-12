Another upset for Arizona St. women, who beat No. 3 Oregon St.

Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Ja'Tavia Tapley scored 14 points, Robbi Ryan and Reili Richardson added 10 each and Arizona State got its second straight upset Sunday, beating No. 3 Oregon State 55-47.

The victory finished a memorable weekend for the Sun Devils, who also beat No. 2 Oregon 72-66 on Friday night. It also capped a tough week for the sport's elite teams: No. 1 UConn, Oregon and Oregon State all lost.

Oregon State couldn't overcome a brutal shooting performance. The Beavers shot 32% from the field. Mikayla Pivec and Destiny Slocum scored 13 points apiece for Oregon State.