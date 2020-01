Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Tres Tinkle scored 20 points on Sunday as Oregon State beat No. 24 Arizona 82-65.

Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists for the Beavers.

Zeke Nnaji had 18 points and nine rebound to lead Arizona, and Jemari Baker scored 10 points.

After Nnaji made two free throws to tie the score at 49-all with 12:05 left in the second half, Oregon State took over and outscored Arizona 33-16 the rest of the way.