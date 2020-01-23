Mavericks make 22 3-pointers, beat Blazers 133-125

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Luka Doncic scored 27 points to go with nine assists and six rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks made 22 3-pointers to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers 133-125 Thursday night.

It was the sixth time this season the Mavericks made 20 3s, with Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson making four each. The 43 combined 3-pointers by Dallas and Portland tied an NBA record.

Damian Lillard scored 47 points one game after a career-high 61 for Portland. He became the first player in franchise history to score 100 over two games. Trevor Ariza scored a season-high 21 in his Portland debut.