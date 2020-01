Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Chris Duarte had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 12 Oregon outlasted Southern California 79-70 in double overtime Thursday night.

With 24 points and seven assists, Oregon guard Payton Pritchard became the first player in the Pac-12 to reach 1,500 career points, 600 assists and 500 rebounds. Duarte also had eight steals, one shy of Oregon's school record.

Onyeka Okongwu had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans.