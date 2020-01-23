Smith helps UCLA hold off Oregon State 62-58

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Chris Smith scored nine of his 15 points down the stretch, leading UCLA to a 62-58 victory over Oregon State Thursday night.

The Bruins made their last nine free throws in the last two minutes to stay in front.

Oregon State took its first lead since early in the game at 44-43 with 7:21 remaining on Tres Tinkle’s three-point play, culminating an 18-4 run.

UCLA led 27-24 at the break and held Tinkle without a basket. Tinkle scored 12 of his game-high 17 points in the second half.