Okongwu and USC cruise in 75-55 win over Oregon State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and had several highlight-reel dunks Saturday to lead Southern California to a 75-55 victory over Oregon State.

USC never trailed and had balanced scoring with four players in double figures.

Tres Tinkle had 17 points to lead Oregon State (12-6, 2-6), which has lost four in a row.

USC was in control from the outset, but the Beavers pulled to 46-40 with 12:53 remaining. The Trojans responded with a 14-0 run, culminated by Jonah Mathews’ jumper, and led by 20 points with seven minutes left.