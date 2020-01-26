Duarte scores 24 points as No. 12 Oregon beats UCLA 96-75

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half and No. 12 Oregon took full advantage of 23 UCLA turnovers for a 96-75 win over the Bruins on Sunday.

The Ducks (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping their record to 12-0. Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.

Jake Kyman led the Bruins (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points and Jalen Hill added 16 points.