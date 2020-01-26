Lillard scores 50 as Trail Blazers beat Pacers 139-129

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) -- Damian Lillard had 50 points and 13 assists, becoming the first Portland player with 40-plus points in three straight games, and the Trail Blazers beat the Indiana Pacers 139-129 Sunday on a night marked by grief over the death of NBA great Kobe Bryant.

CJ McCollum returned after a three-game absence because of an ankle injury and added 28 points for the Blazers.

Domantas Sabonis, whose father Arvydas played for Portland, had 27 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for the Pacers.