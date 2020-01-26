No. 4 Oregon beats No. 7 Oregon State 66-57

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) -- Sabrina Ionescu scored 19 points and Satou Sabally added 16 to help No. 4 Oregon beat seventh-ranked Oregon State 66-57 on Sunday, sweeping the two-game Civil War series.

The Ducks (17-2, 7-1 Pac-12) dominated the final 20 minutes after trailing by three points at the half.

Oregon, which won Friday’s game 76-64 in Eugene, swept Oregon State for first time since the 2009-10 season, a year before coach Scott Rueck became the Beavers’ head coach and began to turn the program around.

Mikayla Pivec scored 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Beavers (16-4, 4-4).