Lucas leads Oregon State past Stanford, 68-63

Sports

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) -- Jarod Lucas scored a season-high 21 points, Kylor Kelly matched his season-high with seven blocks and Oregon State ended a four-game losing streak to Stanford with a 68-63 victory Thursday night.

Tres Tinkle added 15 points and Ethan Thompson had 14 for the Beavers, who also ended a four-game slide.

Oscar da Silva scored 22 points and had eight rebounds to lead Stanford, which has lost three straight.

An offensive rebound and layup by da Silva brought the Cardinal within 65-63 with 20 seconds left, but Oregon State made its free throws.