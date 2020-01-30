Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 59, Lakeview 37
Camas Valley 73, McKenzie 26
Crane 60, Burnt River 28
De La Salle 52, Riverdale 50
Delphian High School 45, Chemawa 34
Eddyville 44, Crow 35
Grand View Christian 38, C.S. Lewis 37
Heppner 58, Pilot Rock 44
Kennedy 96, Colton 62
Knappa 62, Neah-Kah-Nie 37
La Salle 51, Hillsboro 42
Livingstone 77, Falls City 62
McNary 56, Sprague 49
Mohawk 60, Mapleton 30
Newport 63, Sisters 52
Ontario 43, Harper 34
Oregon Episcopal 60, Portland Adventist 52
Rogue Valley Adventist 60, Gilchrist 18
South Salem 75, Bend 38
West Salem 51, Summit 50
Western Christian High School 58, Santiam 41
Westside Christian 50, Horizon Christian Tualatin 43
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Camas Valley 72, McKenzie 26
De La Salle 56, Riverdale 47
Eddyville 51, Crow 10
Grand View Christian 24, C.S. Lewis 18
Heppner 54, Pilot Rock 27
Horizon Christian Tualatin 58, Westside Christian 26
Kennedy 60, Colton 24
La Salle 54, Hillsboro 50
Lakeview 60, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 24
Livingstone 38, Falls City 19
McKay 40, Mountain View 39, OT
McNary 40, Sprague 27
Mohawk 51, Mapleton 7
Newport 51, Sisters 29
Ontario 32, Harper 25
Oregon Episcopal 43, Portland Adventist 31
Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Gilchrist 28
Sheridan 46, Culver 35
South Medford 68, North Medford 24
South Salem 48, Bend 38
Triangle Lake 45, Siletz Valley Early College 32
West Salem 73, Summit 40
Western Christian High School 32, Santiam 30
Western States Basketball Classic=
Oregon School for Deaf 45, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind, Utah 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
