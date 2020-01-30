Thursday’s Oregon prep basketball scores

Sports

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 59, Lakeview 37

Camas Valley 73, McKenzie 26

Crane 60, Burnt River 28

De La Salle 52, Riverdale 50

Delphian High School 45, Chemawa 34

Eddyville 44, Crow 35

Grand View Christian 38, C.S. Lewis 37

Heppner 58, Pilot Rock 44

Kennedy 96, Colton 62

Knappa 62, Neah-Kah-Nie 37

La Salle 51, Hillsboro 42

Livingstone 77, Falls City 62

McNary 56, Sprague 49

Mohawk 60, Mapleton 30

Newport 63, Sisters 52

Ontario 43, Harper 34

Oregon Episcopal 60, Portland Adventist 52

Rogue Valley Adventist 60, Gilchrist 18

South Salem 75, Bend 38

West Salem 51, Summit 50

Western Christian High School 58, Santiam 41

Westside Christian 50, Horizon Christian Tualatin 43

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Camas Valley 72, McKenzie 26

De La Salle 56, Riverdale 47

Eddyville 51, Crow 10

Grand View Christian 24, C.S. Lewis 18

Heppner 54, Pilot Rock 27

Horizon Christian Tualatin 58, Westside Christian 26

Kennedy 60, Colton 24

La Salle 54, Hillsboro 50

Lakeview 60, Butte Falls/Crater Lake Charter 24

Livingstone 38, Falls City 19

McKay 40, Mountain View 39, OT

McNary 40, Sprague 27

Mohawk 51, Mapleton 7

Newport 51, Sisters 29

Ontario 32, Harper 25

Oregon Episcopal 43, Portland Adventist 31

Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Gilchrist 28

Sheridan 46, Culver 35

South Medford 68, North Medford 24

South Salem 48, Bend 38

Triangle Lake 45, Siletz Valley Early College 32

West Salem 73, Summit 40

Western Christian High School 32, Santiam 30

Western States Basketball Classic=

Oregon School for Deaf 45, Utah School for the Deaf & Blind, Utah 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/