Sports

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 24 Monday night to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107.

Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period on Monday night.