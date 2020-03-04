Lillard returns with 22 points as Blazers beat Wizards

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 22 points in his return from a groin injury and Carmelo Anthony scored 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 125-104 on Wednesday night.

Hassan Whiteside recorded his 48th double-double of the season for Portland, finishing with 24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks. CJ McCollum, like Lillard, had 22 points and five assists.

It was Lillard’s first game in three weeks after missing six with a groin strain.

Washington guard Bradley Beal, who began the day as the NBA’s second-leading scorer behind Houston star James Harden, scored 29 points. But the Blazers made Beal work for it as he was 10 for 29 (35%) from the field.

Anthony started strong. The 17-year veteran scored 14 points in the first, his most in any quarter this season, to help the Blazers to a 37-30 lead.

