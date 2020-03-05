Skip to Content
March 5, 2020 11:05 pm
No. 14 Oregon St. women throttle Washington St. by 27

Oregon-State-Beavers-logo_3797238_ver1.0-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kat Tudor scored 24 points and Mikayla Pivec scored 17 and No. 14-ranked Oregon State trounced Washington State 82-55 Thursday night in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

Oregon State, seeded sixth, advanced to play No. 3-seed and seventh-ranked Stanford on Friday. The Beavers have won four straight following a four-game skid.

Ula Motuga's 3-pointer gave the Cougars their only lead at 6-5 with 7:50 left in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10, Taylor Jones made a layup nearly four minutes later and Oregon State closed the quarter with a 19-2 run. The Beavers went to intermission ahead by 25.

The Associated Press

