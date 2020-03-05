Tinkle sets scoring mark, Oregon St. tops Stanford 68-65

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — On a night when Tres Tinkle became Oregon State’s all-time leading scorer, the senior forward scored 23 points Thursday to lead the Beavers to 68-65 victory over Stanford.

Tinkle needed six points entering the game to pass Gary Payton atop Oregon State’s career scoring list. Ethan Thompson added 15 points for the Beavers (16-13, 6-11 Pac-12), who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Bryce Wills scored 16 points to lead the Cardinal (20-10, 9-8), whose four-game winning streak came to an end.