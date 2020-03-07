Bogdanovic scores 27, Kings beat Blazers 123-111

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield scored 22 off the bench and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-111 Saturday night.

With both teams chasing Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff spot, the Kings won for the fourth time in five games.

The Kings went 21 of 39 on 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for made 3s. They won in Portland for the first time since Dec. 12, 2012.

Hassan Whiteside led the Blazers with 19 points and 11 rebounds.