No. 13 Oregon claims Pac-12 with 80-67 win over Stanford

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, as No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 Saturday night to win the Pac-12 regular season title.

Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.

Oscar Da Silva led the Cardinal with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15.