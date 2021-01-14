No. 11 Arizona women snap 10-game skid vs. No. 10 Oregon, 57-41

Sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 16 points and Trinity Baptiste had 14 points and six rebounds Thursday night to help No. 11 Arizona to a 57-41 victory over No. 10 Oregon, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the series.

Nyara Sabally had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Sydney Parrish had seven points and seven rebounds for the Ducks. (9-3, 7-3), whose previous season low in scoring was in a 70-63 loss to No. 1 Stanford. They have lost three of four for the first time since 2016-17.