Skip to Content
Sports
By
Published 9:09 am

Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot.

The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

McCollum is averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game.

McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic recently fractured his wrist and is out indefinitely.

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content