Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot.
The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.
McCollum is averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game.
McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic recently fractured his wrist and is out indefinitely.
