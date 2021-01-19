Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has a hairline fracture in his left foot.

The team says McCollum will wear a walking boot and be reevaluated in four weeks. He was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

McCollum is averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game.

McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic recently fractured his wrist and is out indefinitely.