Oregon State ends USC’s 6-game win streak with 58-56 win

Sports

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56 Tuesday night, snapping the Trojans' six-game winning streak.

Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch, as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19.

Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left.

Evan Mobley scored 12 points for USC.