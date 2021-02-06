Skip to Content
Omoruyi, Oregon handle Washington 86-74

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eugene Omoruyi scored 25 points and Oregon used 12 3-pointers and dominant rebounding to take an 86-74 victory over Washington on Saturday, despite the Ducks missing their leading scorer.

Chris Duarte sat out after injuring his right ankle in a loss to Washington State on Thursday.

Jalen Terry made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 15 points for Oregon. Will Richardson, who played in his first game this season on Thursday after recovering from a thumb injury, added 19. That trio combined to make 11 of 17 from the arc.

Quade Green led the Huskies with 23 points.

