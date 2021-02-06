Sabally, No. 12 Oregon women slip past UC Davis, 63-57

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Erin Boley had 17 points and eight rebounds, Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 12 Oregon beat UC Davis 63-57 on Saturday.

Sedona Prince added 12 points for Oregon (12-3).

Sabally scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter before Boley converted a three-point play to make it 53-46 and give Oregon the lead for good with 6:14 to play.

Turner finished with 19 points and Stobbart scored 11 for UC Davis (5-1).

The Ducks, who announced the game on Wednesday, played for the first time since beating Washington on Jan. 24. Their program was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and had three games postponed.