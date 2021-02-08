No. 10 Arizona women down No. 11 Oregon 79-59

Sports

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cate Reese scored 25 points as No. 10 Arizona completed a season sweep of 11th-ranked Oregon with a 79-59 win on Monday.

Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Trinity Baptiste and Aari McDonald each added 13 points as the Wildcats shot 50.8% from the field.

Arizona had been off for 17 days, with four games postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats remain in second place in the Pac-12.

Nyara Sabally scored 17 points to lead the Ducks.