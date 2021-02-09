Lillard has 36 as Portland downs Orlando 106-97

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their winning streak over the Orlando Magic to eight games with a 106-97 victory Tuesday night.

Carmelo Anthony added a season-high 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

It was Lillard’s 13th game with 30-plus points this season.

Nikola Vucevic had 27 points and 15 rebounds for the short-handed Magic, who have lost six of their last seven games. Rookie Cole Anthony, who started, did not return for the second half because of a shoulder injury.