Trent has 26 points, Blazers rout Cavaliers 129-110

Sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. had 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their sixth straight loss with a 129-110 victory Friday night.

Carmelo Anthony added 23 and Enes Kanter had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won five of their last six games. Portland led by as many as 30 points in dominating the Cavaliers.

Collin Sexton had 25 points for Cleveland, which has lost eight of its last nine games.